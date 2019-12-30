Back to earth

This past year, I have felt drawn back to the earth in so many different ways. It has come up over and over in conversations, hidden desires, thoughts and dreams I’ve nourished privately and some that I’ve acted upon to bring into my life, in the events that have panned out and also the way in which I have strangely been on the move all year long.

Whether it’s the desire to finally really tangibly act on using less plastic, or the sudden life-altering need to grow a garden — I now see the source for both developments is the same. A need to find literal, real earthing for my energies as I rebuilt the foundations and the ground beneath my feet.

I realised today, happily, that this year I spent more than the average time I spend at the beach. Somehow, I listened and heeded the curiosity to see the hills for the first time in my life. And I’ve nurtured a year long desire to go back to the forests, harking back to the numerous family jungle safari trips we have made in my childhood. And right on cue, as with every other desire to earth myself, the means have opened up and happened. I’m ending the year amidst ancient trees, foggy, misty mornings and I’ve spotted two snakes, a baby crocodile and at least a dozen adorable pond turtles right in our backyard in my fathers home.

This year has given me a newfound respect for the planet, not just through these surprise desires but also through umpteen opportunity to pursue them.

I feel a deep reverence and a sense of being my own size when I’m out amidst nature. I think that is what essentially grounds me.

One year ago: Expand your mind, take a look behind

Three years ago: All the books I read this year