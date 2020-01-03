To Mysore and

…back to the wild.
In four vignettes.
8 am at home.
11 am on the road.
1 pm at Mysore Railway Station.
4 pm en route back home.
Mandatory picture of parental unit, as seen in my adulthood, on a road trip rushing through just-planted paddy fields in that golden 4 o clock sunlight.
It’s a bit overwhelming, that I get to enjoy this peace and quiet, right here in my life without having to getaway or make space for it in anyway. I do have to physically get away to get here, but that suddenly my life is somehow fashioned so this is possible, and possible often kind of amazes me. Even now.
What a privilege and a blessing it is.
