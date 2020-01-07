Just taking a moment to acknowledge how much clarity has emerged so quickly and suddenly from seeming nothingness. To know what I want to do and have the avenues emerge and show up, and have the sudden confidence to walk the path — this is a big one for me considering where I was even just six months ago.

Every day, in at least two different ways, I kind of surprise myself at how I am conducting myself in conversations, relationships and how certain dynamics in my immediate world are changing because of it.

It is a bit astounding. And sometimes frightening. But I realise that’s my old brain always ready to kick in, bringing back the fear and diffidence. I am quicker to check myself lately and listen to the old voice that rears its head every so often, but also confident in firmly but gently telling it to bugger off.

This has been a refreshing change.

One year ago: I am the universe

Four years ago: Shiny new guiding lights