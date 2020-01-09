Had what was probably my first, full, real and intense experience of strength in vulnerability today. I say first, full, real, even though it is something I have known (and had a knowing of) for so long now, what happened today was a circumstance abd solid proof of what it is to be in touch with a fault line that deep. A vulnerability otherwise kept under wraps and away from the world. And how being in touch with that, actually foster’s deeper connection.

It is true what they say. Vulnerability is strength. We’ve got it all wrong and I’m happy to be putting in the work to rewire this notion in my mind.