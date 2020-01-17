More feels

Oh how far we’ve come. How low we’ve fallen. How depraved and deranged a time we now live in. How despicable and desperate everything seems.
In contrast to a time like this.
Ustad Bismillah Khan while recounting his days as a struggling musician, draws a portrait of India that most of us believe in. It is shameful that the current government is hell bent on burning this country, it's institutions and its students. This is not the time to remain silent. Take a stand, reject hate. No to NRC, CAA, NPR. #NRC #CAA #India #secular #peace
Watch Bismillah Khan sing praises to the spirit of Benaras, reliving his days and life there, where the duality of Islam and Hinduism found peaceful coexistence in one of the holiest cities in the country.
A reality that seems unbelievable and impossible to retrieve today.
SHAME.
