Maximum city

Back in my grandparents home after close to five years. This city, and this home, always fascinates me. Everything always feels so large, loud and in your face here. The rules of engagement always so different from everything I am familiar with. It is just the right amount of unease and asks for some stretch while also kindling a really old part of my brain that has memories of so many fun holidays and trips made here.

Human memory is such a fascinating thing, a muscle almost.

One year ago: Mini thoughts make incremental change

Two years ago: January

Four years ago: On creative happiness