Regular programming ensues

It was past 2 am by the time I got home last night so I have spent much of today in a daze, and catching up on sleep. But at 3 pm I woke up and took myself to Town Hall again, in solidarity with Shaheen Bagh. I sat there for two hours today, softly repeating slogans, watching the sea of women, hearing fiery speeches about women doing the work, and witnessed passionate cheering and coming together around me.

The more you stand your ground, the more ground you will come to know.

There is power in finding your truth. As much as there is truth in finding your power. I feel this so deeply today. As myself. As a woman. As an Indian.

Finding deep correlation between my own personal journey and the awakening of this country, especially of women. And it feels like an unfurling that simply won’t be undone.