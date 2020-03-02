Shine the light on your shadow

Last week’s message about emotional strength talked about honouring all parts of ourselves, including the lesser-than-ideal parts that aren’t “sexy” or that we feel the need to hide away from the world. Parts that just don’t work for our increasingly performative lives. And this week’s message feels like an extension, or a follow up, to that one.

What parts of yourself do you most negate, ignore or push away? Are those the very parts that need to be seen, and included?

The Moon is a symbol of our Shadow selves. The part that lies in the dark, our unconscious, and is seldom accessed, whether by choice or circumstance. It usually encompasses all our fears, anxieties, guilt, shame, rage and many other “unpalatable” facets of ourselves that we strive to keep hidden from the world. Our vulnerabilities, our challenges, loneliness, pride, jealousy, addictions, cravings, and just so many other things we might either not be in touch with within ourselves, or sense from time to time, but never let them surface.

But here’s the thing about shadows. They’re ever shifting, depending on how the source of light moves. Just like the dark side of the moon comes into the light with time, our Shadow selves will not remain completely in the dark, forever. It is natural, cyclical and the very nature of movement (life) itself for all parts of the moon — and ourselves — to be seen at different times.

It is no different with our psyches. If life is the light source that is constantly at play with our inner worlds and our emotions, you’ll see that parts of our Shadow are routinely being coaxed out of the dark. They may manifests as challenges (most times emotional) in our lives, and every time that they do, we are offered a choice. To either approach them with great anxiety and tension, leading to further avoidance. Or to see them as opportunities for growth. With the openness to look at them, we can cultivate the strength to own these darker sides of ourselves, and begin to include them in our being. This makes for a fertile ground for clarity and growing intuitive abilities.

In the Tarot tradition, the Moon also symbolises the unconscious as a wellspring of material through which to build intuitive clarity, or oneness with the self. The two are related — the more in-tune with ourselves we can be, the more we will have clarity in our lived experiences, and consequently the ability to deal with “unpalatable” sides of ourselves with compassion and acceptance.

There is no light without shadow, and no shadow without light. It takes including both parts/sides to form an authentic whole self — the goal of any inward journey.

If this message resonates, if you’ve been getting in touch with an unpalatable side of yourself, or if you’re slowly becoming aware that there are things in your life or your emotional journey that you have avoided looking at or processing, take this as a sign that it’s time to begin. And a good place to begin is to go right into the spaces you don’t want to look into.

