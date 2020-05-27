Shame, yet again

On By hAAthi

The news of the mother dying from starvation and thirst aboard a 36 hour journey that ended in Muzzafarpur has tested my threshold for heartbreak yet again. Lately, this threshold is being tested every single day. And I don’t know where to go with all the heartbreak and anger that comes from it.

It’s another grim, shameful day, and I’m at a loss for words. And this too has been happening, every single day, lately.

One year ago: Bangalore showers   
Two years ago: For you will still be here, but your dreams may not   
Four years ago: Odd days like today

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.