Shame, yet again

The news of the mother dying from starvation and thirst aboard a 36 hour journey that ended in Muzzafarpur has tested my threshold for heartbreak yet again. Lately, this threshold is being tested every single day. And I don’t know where to go with all the heartbreak and anger that comes from it.

It’s another grim, shameful day, and I’m at a loss for words. And this too has been happening, every single day, lately.

One year ago: Bangalore showers

Two years ago: For you will still be here, but your dreams may not

Four years ago: Odd days like today