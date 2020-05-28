Crickets

On By hAAthi

I’ve been at the receiving end of this odd sort of silence. Where, if something I have said is too much or mistimed, it is just wholly ignored. The silence leaves me wondering, really what I’ve done to bring it on. I’ve been picking up on it happening here and there, but yesterday it occurred to me that it’s consistently happening across the board with a range of people. Just fucking crickets.

I’m not talking just of full-fledged conversation, but even just basic acknowledgement. An “okay” or a “yes” or a “no” has been scarce these days.

I think it’s bothering me a touch because despite being in a quiet and wordless space myself, I go that extra step to respond to everyone because I think they shouldn’t go away feeling ignored.

I wonder what I am not seeing about me that is inviting this response all across. And because I know this, I wonder what in myself I’m not seeing or hearing fully.

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.