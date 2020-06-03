Wondering about the balance of giving and taking and how it applies to the planet. If all we have done is take, and show no signs of remorse or slowing down, how much more can we expect the planet to keep giving, in return?

Wondering about how aggravating the destruction of public property is for governments in power. How fragile is our appetite for destruction that we deem that violent but think nothing of the violence that is hunger, tiredness, exploitation and generational persecution of minorities amongst us?

Wondering about the quality of democracy we so blindly believe in, and are so quick to uphold, when voices speaking up against the destruction of that very democracy are systematically and continually being snuffed out. How deep is our blindness? What do we make of freedom then?