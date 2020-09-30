Screen-less

Between the wordlessness, the bliss, being just too damn happily busy doing things I love and continued, conscious efforts to put my phone down more resulted in a 54% drop in my overall screen-time.

It took me 5 days of watching The Social Dilemma in jagged bursts, because I have been sleeping so well and feeling so easily rested that I kept falling asleep, before I could finish watching it. I have so much TV (OTT and youtube) to catch up on because of how little I ave used my laptop. I intended to take my Kindle along, but I conveniently (serendipitously?) forgot. And the phone lay mostly forgotten, except when I wanted to take a picture, and some Instagram stories, when network allowed it.

Since limiting Instagram use to less than 30 minutes per day, and choosing not to look at my phone for at least the first hour after waking up, there’s been a steady drop in screen-time. But this past week took it to levels I didn’t expect.

This wasn’t planned but I ended up using the phone for under 1.5 hours per day for the last ten days.

I’d be lying if I said this had no effect on my general contented, together, state of mind. It all ties in, it comes together, it adds up.

