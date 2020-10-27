Brain noodles (the beach edition)

Some thoughts I’ve got running about my mind and body today:
- is it possible that staying is sometimes a necessary act in moving “forward”?
- can I move on without necessarily running down/shitting all over/devaluing where I currently am
- does moving on always require some dissatisfaction to be the fire that fuels action
- is shame/anger about some aspect of the present a necessary ingredient in choosing something in the future
- sometimes moving on means coming back too
- perhaps there will be some golden opportunities in life where I won’t have to choose at all, and I can have two/multiple options available to switch between