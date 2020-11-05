I’ve been so consumed in just the shittiness of life that has come my way, feeling utterly unmoored by it all, and also allowing myself to just float through it, resisting the urge to constantly fix, make better and optimise every moment of awkward discomfort, that I have missed acknowledging the sweetness that life has also brought my way.

How sweet it has been to be in Goa during this shitty shitty, challenging, troubling time.

How sweet to have been offered a forced break from all the things I thought I ought to be doing.

How sweet be able to to find my way to the sea, again and again and again.

How sweet it is to have space to just be. Even when I’m feeling shitty.