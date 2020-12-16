Grow gardens, everywhere

Literal gardens.

Metaphorical gardens.

Imaginary gardens.

Virtual gardens.

Dreamland gardens.

Future gardens.

Symbolic gardens.

Turn over the earth with gentleness.

Make space for birth. For roots.

Palms open, to the sunshine, the soil, the air.

Sow seeds with love and patience.

Nourish.

Tend, till, trim.

Wait.

Build. Nurture. Support.

Watch them grow. Like pieces of you, that you gave to, from yourself.

And then like whole beings. That have nothing to do with you.

Gathering life all on their own.

Chord trimmed, trainer wheels clipped.

Blooming, furiously forth.

Filling spaces inward and out.

Creeping like slow life into vacuums, taking over overflowing vessels.

***

These past twelve days, I tilled away at the friendship garden in my life

Ravenously digging, sowing, watching, gobbling, growing it all. Making up for a year of emptiness and drought. Barren, cracked spaces (some, not all) of loneliness in my heart filling up with fresh rain and bright light, a winter breeze to top it off.

Expansive and open, I feel the tingling buds of beginnings again.

I wait, hopeful, of new gardens that will grow.

(This is the soundtrack of these last two weeks.)

One year ago: Better than yesterday, ready for tomorrow

Two years ago: Wait, can you turn around?

Three years ago: Clarity

Four years ago: Misty mountain hop