Alive, in my body

I am this breath. I am this moment. I am this life.

I am supported. I am loved. I am alive.

Excessively grateful for R and his daily workout routine that gives me the much needed dose of motivation to jumo out of bed and show up on my mat. My self-motivation ran dry three months ago and if I didn’t have a daily, solid physical practice like this to engage with and literally hold all of the emotions I am processing in this container that is my body, I might have not been in as balanced and safe a space as I am now.

It’s nice not to have to think of what to do to move and stretch myself, and just be told, listen and move accordingly. It’s nice not to have a fixed time to smash the workout out. It’s nice to have a group to do it with. It’s nice to be stretched by someone who has more faith in my capabilities than I have in myself.

