Year-end feels (#4)

Newsflash and new learning: I don’t have to pause life for healing, or pause healing to live life.

Real life is mixed up, often messy and up and down. As is healing. The two can (and should) go hand in hand. They complement each other and evolve somewhat simultaneously.

I lived in hiding, especially keeping the “healing story” of my life under wraps, for some years. Very few people knew I was studying family constellations or that I had been reading tarot cards, until I started to offer it at the start of last year.

Since then, it’s been a slow coming-out of hiding, as I have worked on opening up other aspects of my life, stepping up and owning parts that I’ve kept hidden either from shame or fear. And sometimes guilt. I’m only just getting comfortable with all that I am at this moment in time. And all that I have been before. There is contentment about where I am today, and excitement about where I can be in the months to come.

It seems funny and interesting that it’s taken me so long to really believe how the two — my personal journey and the rest of my life itself — intertwine and meander like a braid, one influencing the other and contributing to make a whole. Seems most basic and obvious, and yet it has eluded me for so long now. But it is such a small, big difference.

One year ago: In with the new

Two years ago: Taking it slow

Three years ago: Onwards and upwards

Five years ago: Move more