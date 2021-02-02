The mountains or beaches question always felt like not enough options for me. What about forests? Woods? Jungles? Treelands? I’m mildly obsessed with this forest, and the drive through it. That’s probably a good chunk of the reason I was prompted to drive back on a lark last week. Something about the birdsong, the animals calling, the rustle of the trees, gently dropping dry leaves, a subtle breeze, the drone of nature vibes filling the air has a tremendous capacity to fill my being up, reset my energy and bring me back to the here and now.
Eternally, eternally grateful for these opportunities.
2 thoughts on “Drive”
Wow! That reminded me of the drive through amid Aarey Jungle in Mumbai.
I agree, the woods are beautiful and mystic.
Oh is it like this?! I haven’t been. To think they wanted to raze is down to the ground :O
