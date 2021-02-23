Little joys

On By hAAthi

From the last few days.

Pre-storm, billowy gusts of wind that threw all the dry leaves in the air, but cleared the view just for a bit so I spotted that audacious burst of yellow blooms down the street.

Made it to Koshy’s finally for a chill, early dinner and hot lemon tea. Got the window seat, gabbed away while it poured in dramatic fashion for a whole hour. Came home with still enough time to watch some TV and call it a day. Early.

Morning sunlight streaming through my windows (still shut), baking my legs gently orange, whilesitting in my unmade bed, taking my sweet time drinking my hot water to kick start the day.

