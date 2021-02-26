New rituals

The sparkly scent of new beginnings lingers all over this picture, even when I look at it today. I took it earlier this week, after I acted on a whim, in rather impromptu fashion. And then repeated said said action two days later. And then, again today.

There is happiness in new beginnings.

Promise in the liminality of that newness.

A new habit. A new space. A new meditation.

A new cycle, routine, new way of being.

Let’s see how long this one stays going, and let’s see where it takes me.

