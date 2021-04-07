Slowly moving

Sanctuary. Shelter. Security.

It’s amazing how much more time I’m inclined to spend outside my bedroom since the plants have made a comeback. Feeling motivated to ignore the heat and consequent lethargy, to get out of lying in bed all day means I’m moving on things that were just thoughts and ideas (that required me to get out of bed to see in action).

Ah, sigh. Think I did this in time for a possible return of the lockdown. And I’m almost afraid to admit what a hard sense of deja vu I’m having today. I sweet this was the exact turn of events last year too. All I need is an April downpour.

