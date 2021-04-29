This past week, I had many a moment where I felt immensely grateful. For many things, but mostly for just one thing that probbaly encapsulates everything else: for being alive.
In current circumstances, this is an obvious thought. And it came to me too. Again and again, in so many ways. Several times as a thought laden with emotion, twice in my dreams, and also in the unfolding of events that put me face to face with some developments in my life.
There is a constant stream of reminders of aliveness, of liveliness and the energetic and billowing push that I feel towards life. And again, I see it. I see it all. I acknowledge it. I take it and make it a part of my life, as I am today. Even in these seemingly standstill times, I feel this thrust, teeming with movement, propelling me on to level up.
And I’m absolutely here for it.
One year ago: Wild and free
Two years ago: Vulnerability and validation
Five years ago: Birthday weekend in progress
One thought on “Butterfly”
So true! It’s moments like these that make me realise that it actually takes so little to make us ‘really’ happy!
LikeLiked by 1 person