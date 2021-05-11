Back to basics

On By hAAthi

Things that have helped immensely these past 2 weeks:

  1. Working out at least 5 times a week, getting so close to finishing Caroline Girvin’s Epic I!
  2. Not fighting the urge to take an afternoon nap.
  3. The unexpected twist of fate that’s brought more constellations than tarot sessions my way, lately.
  4. Ordering in on the weekends.
  5. Chips.
  6. Watering my plants everyday.
  7. Video calls.
  8. Summer fruit, drinkable lunches.
  9. Accepting that it’s okay to just get by for now, without any larger achievements to write home about.
  10. Home and having VC around.

One year ago: Monday Tarot Message: The Establishment vs The Self
Three years ago: Please don’t go
Five years ago: Summer evenings — 2 

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.