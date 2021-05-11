Back to basics

Things that have helped immensely these past 2 weeks:
- Working out at least 5 times a week, getting so close to finishing Caroline Girvin’s Epic I!
- Not fighting the urge to take an afternoon nap.
- The unexpected twist of fate that’s brought more constellations than tarot sessions my way, lately.
- Ordering in on the weekends.
- Chips.
- Watering my plants everyday.
- Video calls.
- Summer fruit, drinkable lunches.
- Accepting that it’s okay to just get by for now, without any larger achievements to write home about.
- Home and having VC around.
