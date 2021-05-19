Same, same, but different

Spent a few hours yesterday, changing things up at home. Gave in to the only thing I can fiddle with and control with any visible effect. Considering there is no going anywhere for a while to come, I had to do something within the walls of this home, to feel like something has changed, something can change. And that it can make a difference.

It’s a small home, ours. And this year it has been feeling smaller still. So physically, there’s little real estate available to actually play around. I really hold myself back from going through with any of the grander home improvement plans I might have, that might involve breakage and elaborate extensions etc. But this past weekend, I caught myself throwing around possibilities of how to change the energy of our living room around. It’s what I was thinking about that lulled me to sleep on Saturday night. I resisted, until yesterday. Because this is also where VC and I workout in the mornings. Even separately, we need the space, and I wondered if the swap-arounds I had in mind would land us with less space and then restrict us.

However yesterday, after my workout, I sat in the pink chair just staring into space, really wanting something to change. And so I decided to just do it. We’ll deal with moving things around everyday to make space for exercise. We’ll manage sweeping around things in this new plan. We’ll do what we can do, with what we have right now.

