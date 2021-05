I’d like to go out.

I’d like to sit in an open space.

I’d like to have a conversation, share a joke or two, laugh out loud for no good reason.

I’d like to meet my friends in the flesh.

I’d like to look at my laptop less.

I’d like to feel free.

