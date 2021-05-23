Shifting tides

I don’t know if it’s the furniture I shifted around, the deep cleaning I did and throwing out of so much more unwanted stuff, the dusting out of forgotten corners, or if it’s just a real shift in the time, but I feel different. I’m more motivated, energetic and alive again.

And as always, I feel like it shows around me, suddenly. My plants look happier and like theyre thriving, there is space where earlier there was congestion, there is light somehow.

I’m not sure what specifically has shifted, but I’m also not looking too deeply to know or understand it. I’m just going with it. Riding the wave for now.

