Shifting tides

On By hAAthi

I don’t know if it’s the furniture I shifted around, the deep cleaning I did and throwing out of so much more unwanted stuff, the dusting out of forgotten corners, or if it’s just a real shift in the time, but I feel different. I’m more motivated, energetic and alive again.

And as always, I feel like it shows around me, suddenly. My plants look happier and like theyre thriving, there is space where earlier there was congestion, there is light somehow.

I’m not sure what specifically has shifted, but I’m also not looking too deeply to know or understand it. I’m just going with it. Riding the wave for now.

One year ago: Shit-show
Two years ago: I’m ready
Three years ago: How fragile we are
Five years ago: Monday, this week

Pour your thoughts over mine

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.