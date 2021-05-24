Monday Tarot Message: On withdrawing projections

When withdrawing projections, the ask is not to banish them into the dark, instead to meet them. What if we could learn to see our projections for what they are — defence mechanisms that kept us safe and helped us cope through some very hard times? When we acknowledge them for the purpose they served, we can gradually allow them to rest, as we heal the parts they worked hard to protect.

When we attach shame to, and view our defence mechanisms with disdain or judgement, we may inadvertently strengthen them. Meeting them with understanding and care instead, could help them rest, so our healthier, grown-up parts may take over in spaces where they once ruled.

