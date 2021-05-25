Small steps, big outcomes

On By hAAthi

I’m embarking on a new(old) writing project. It’s a step forward, but in some ways also a few steps back. And this is the face of someone who worked all day to get things going. I’m containing my premature excitement. Partly because this is not extraordinary, and really not a big deal in the larger scheme of…anything, really. And partly because I am such a chronic procrastinator, I’m a little disbelieving of this burst of enthusiasm to actually move on goals so quickly. Even so, I’m grateful for whatever is making the wheels turn. I don’t fully understand what has shifted, but I’ll take it.

