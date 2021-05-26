On responsiveness

We are in a constant state of being responsive to the world’s requirements of us. Whether it’s our everyday to-do list, which never seems to shrink, or how we wait to be notified of opportunities and invitations, this ‘call and response’ relationship with the external world is such a deeply ingrained habit that we barely know another way to live. But the truth is, if we really want to make an eloquent offering of our lives, we have to step out of that dependency on the external world and locate our source of guidance within. — Toko-pa Turner

A passing conversation with S last week, stirred some old feels about engaging with the outside world differently, last week. When I use the words engaging, and outside world, I immediately think about social media. But I have to specify that it wasn’t the only context of our conversation.

A 3 year hiatus from all social media was one of the best things I did for myself some years ago. And since, it has been nice to be back in a place where I can examine and observe how and what makes my interaction with the outside world tick on a virtual platform, and what those ups and downs tell me about what I’m going through internally.

The pandemic took me right back to a very disordered relationship not just with screens and social media, but also got me thinking about what I seek through a connection with the outside, in a time when so little of it is possible and nearly no avenues are available that don’t involve a screen.

This then got me to thinking about my responsiveness. About peer pressure. About what my compelling reasons for responding (directly and indirectly) are. What makes me tick. Especially at a time when I am craving connection, what am I willing to give up to have it?

Some Qs: Who gets my attention immediately and why? What do I seek from them when I respond? What happens to my attention when it darts outwards in so many directions? And inevitably, do I ignore my inner voice when the compelling voices of those around me get bigger, louder, demanding? Whose voices do I most feel pressured to respond to?

Who am I responding to? And how?

