Not that kind of girl

Makeshift yogablock had a rather apt message for me today. Been feeling a lot of not-fitting-in feelings this week. Like something isn’t quite fitting. Like I’m not made for this time. Not made for this country, certainly. Not made for the people I am surrounded by. And beneath the surface is the sense that something else is waiting for me. Ho humm.

