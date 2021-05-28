Beauty and terror

I’ve gotten to the point where every time someone mentions — even with necessary acceptance or resignation — a version of “This is how things are going to be now” or any talk of this new normal, I get downright pissed off.

It’s hard to enjoy these mad cyclone sunsets we’ve been having. As beautiful as it is, and as much as I am awed in the moment, the thoughts that follow soon after are Fuck this shit or just a straight up NO.

I sometimes feel terror inside about resigning to this being the way it just…is? Some part of me just doesn’t want to accept this reality. I’m keenly aware of a part of me that just doesn’t want any of it, and wants to flee, run to a faraway place somewhere. Anywhere, but here.

UGH.

One year ago: Crickets

Two years ago: Onwards and upwards

Three years ago: I’ll take a quiet life