Some years ago, this symbol — the endless knot — was going to be my second tattoo. For no apparent reason other than that I was drawn to the pattern.

Some days ago, S pointed me to this same pattern on sale for covid support. It is now mine because it reminded me of the tattoo that never was. I’ve got a second, third, fourth and fifth tattoo since, and maybe the endless knot will be inked on my skin someday in the future, but for now the Endkess Knot speaks to me of the inherent entwinedness of dualities. A necessary coexistence of opposing forces. Today, specifically, of what I’m going through. Sitting here, wondering what might the hardness and rigidity of wisdom, knowing, and the arrogance that comes from the sureity of it be like if it were complemented by the softness of openness, of being available for possibility, to the open endedness of non binary ways of being? Can I be gentle in how the power of knowledge lands and sits in my being?

What might it be like in that meeting place of wisdom and compassion for how what I know impacts me, my body, the people around me and in my environment?

One year ago: All of me

Two years ago: Small sadness and everyday grief

Three years ago: It don’t look like I’ll ever stop my wandering

Five years ago: Ten