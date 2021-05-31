Monday Tarot Message: Revisiting strength

I hope that today and everyday on, you find the capacity to go soft on yourself. To let go of the pushing, to know that strength does not always take a hard and punishing avatar.

I hope you’ll allow for ease in understanding your flow and surrender to the tenderness that is your human self. I hope you find that strength is also in going with your unique flow, in fully trusting your intuition and showing up for yourself in the way that you most need.

I hope you’ll learn to believe that compassion for yourself, is the key to finding belonging and harmony amongst others.

I hope you trade in fear and loathing, for trust and kindness towards parts of yourself that are crying for it. I hope you’ll understand how much they too belong, you belong, just how worthy you are, just as you are.

And may you find the path to grounding, deeply rooted in pleasure and vitality. I hope this opens up a life of nourishing, from listening keenly to what your inner being needs. To belong, to survive, to grow and to thrive.

Some questions for reflection on ideas of Strength:

What does listening to myself mean to me?

Where do I find myself trying too hard?

What am I trying to adhere to? And what if I didn’t?

Do I trust myself to let it go?

What is one small way I can act on letting go today?

